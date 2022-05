DENNIS – At 05:15 AM Saturday, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 143 Mayfair Road. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found the building had exploded. The occupant of the building had suffered burns from the fire. A MedFlight helicopter was called but was not flying due to weather. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Dennis ambulance with life-threatening injuries. The blast was strong enough to blow out a window and an outside gable wall. Dennis Police used a portable extinguisher to extinguish hot spots prior to fire department arrival.

DENNIS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO