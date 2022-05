VERO BEACH - The city of Vero Beach held a neighborhood workshop meeting on May 5 to discuss plans for the expansion of the Vero Beach City Marina. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the proposal by the city to replace the existing boat storage building, existing floating docks immediately west of the storage facility, and the commercial office building with a new marina boat storage building and dock facilities at the City Marina, which is located at 3599 Indian River Dr. East.

