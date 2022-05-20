Local educator becomes finalist for 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year

Melissa Anne Matz 2023 Teacher of the Year finalist. (Florida Department of Education)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A local math teacher is within reach of becoming 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Melissa Anne Matz of Clay County is one of five finalists for the program that recognizes excellence in teaching.

She teaches seventh-grade math at Lakeside High School and she has been the head of the department since 2015.

Throughout her tenure, she has made it a point to speak with every student who walks into her classroom in a way that is essential for teaching math.

Additionally, she has worked with college interns, become the chairperson for the school’s advisory committee and she is a school representative for district curriculum-map writing.

“We are so proud to share that our very own Ms. Matz has been selected as one of five 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year finalists,” the school posted on Facebook.

The 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year will be announced on July 14. If chosen as the winner, Matz will serve as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education for a year.

