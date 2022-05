Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report. "The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO