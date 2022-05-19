ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

ManaTales: Reef Explorers

By John Biondo/Staff photographer
hometownnewstc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 11, 2022, The Fort Pierce Manatee Center hosted a kids learning event about the...

www.hometownnewstc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evie M.

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.
FELLSMERE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Fort Pierce, FL
Society
CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reefs#Explorers#Educational Series
wflx.com

Flooding causes all kinds of problems for drivers in Boca Raton

Driving in Boca Raton with significant rain can cause all kinds of problems for drivers. "A lot of flood-outs people sinking their cars in the water," Mike with Emerald Towing said Friday. He says it's been one of those days where he's been lifting cars and tightening down wheels. "I...
BOCA RATON, FL
wtxl.com

Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a group of Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur. Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay released a statement Thursday saying the students would be dealt with according to the school's code of conduct. He said state and federal laws prevent him from identifying them or revealing what punishment they might receive.
PALM CITY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Today Will Be The Most Dangerous Day On The Road – Fort Lauderdale #1 (Infographic)

While life blossoms in nature during the spring, America’s roads are near their deadliest during the season – and Fort Lauderdale was found to be by far the deadliest city to drive in during the season relative to population. The city had a fatality rate of 7.77 per 100,000 residents – significantly higher than second place, which was Memphis, TN at 5.37 per 100,000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Stranger says house is his, it isn’t, he threatens owners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale family living in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood watched in fear as a man tried to break into their home while they were inside. On the family’s home security camera, the stranger can be seen walking up to the house. “This is my...
vnexplorer.net

EXCLUSIVELY PICTURED: Florida sheriff's deputy who tasered man while he pumped gas, setting them both alight and leaving victim covered in third-degree burns

Osceola County Sheriff Marco López identified Deputy Crawford as the officer who fired the Taser as Deputy Crawford during Thursday's press conference Lopez said Crawford will likely face misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence for igniting the explosionWhile pumping gas in Osceola County, Jean Barreto, 26, was 'cooked alive' after a deputy from the sheriff's office tasered him, causing an explosive fire The family of 26-year-old Fed Ex worker Jean Barreto are demanding that the state or federal government intervene in police's investigation of the incidentLawyer for Barreto say he 'sustained third-degree burns on approximately 75% of his body... [and] is wrapped and unwrapped in gauze daily' A State Fire Marshal report confirmed that the taser caused the gas station fire Police refused to turn over bodycam footage of the incident, and have yet to identify the deputies involved, pending an internal investigation The force has also refused to provide incident reports detailing the incidentSources told DailyMail.com that what Crawford did was 'absolutely reckless'
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Funnel cloud seen from I-95 in Deerfield Beach. South Florida flood warning extended through late afternoon

A funnel cloud was sighted over Interstate 95 just after noon Friday as a severe storm system moved through northern Broward County. More stormy weather — with the potential for flooding — could be on the way this afternoon and into the night, according to forecasters. “We already saw the reports of the funnel cloud,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez said. “This could ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Second Round of Emergency Rental Assistance Begins in Broward

Renters in Broward County in need of assistance with paying past due or unpaid rent due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to get help. Broward County has received an additional $22 million in funding for its emergency rental assistance program, opening the program for a second round of funding.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy