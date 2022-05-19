ManaTales: Reef Explorers

Osceola County Sheriff Marco López identified Deputy Crawford as the officer who fired the Taser as Deputy Crawford during Thursday's press conference Lopez said Crawford will likely face misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence for igniting the explosionWhile pumping gas in Osceola County, Jean Barreto, 26, was 'cooked alive' after a deputy from the sheriff's office tasered him, causing an explosive fire The family of 26-year-old Fed Ex worker Jean Barreto are demanding that the state or federal government intervene in police's investigation of the incidentLawyer for Barreto say he 'sustained third-degree burns on approximately 75% of his body... [and] is wrapped and unwrapped in gauze daily' A State Fire Marshal report confirmed that the taser caused the gas station fire Police refused to turn over bodycam footage of the incident, and have yet to identify the deputies involved, pending an internal investigation The force has also refused to provide incident reports detailing the incidentSources told DailyMail.com that what Crawford did was 'absolutely reckless'

