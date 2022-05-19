ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Sebastian starts centennial preparations

By Mike Winikoff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBASTIAN - The city of Sebastian has established a Centennial Task Force to plan the city’s centennial celebration in 2024. As noted in the resolution passed by the city council on May 11 that set up the task force, the city of Sebastian was incorporated as a city on Dec. 8,...

WPBF News 25

Flood advisory in parts of Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A strong thunderstorm is impacting northwestern Indian River County. A flood advisory has been issued for the area until 8:45 p.m. The storm is also impacting Brevard and Osceola counties. Winds are currently at 40 mph with heavy rainfall. Interactive radar: South Florida weather...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Deal near on new concessionaire for Seaside Grill

Vero Beach officials are negotiating a long-term concession agreement with a Royal Palm Beach-based company to take over the recently shuttered Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park. City Manager Monte Falls said last week he expects to present the City Council with a ready-to-sign, 30-year deal next month for a new lessor to take over the city-owned facility.
Raw Space exhibit supports new Vero Beach Art Village

VERO BEACH - More than 30 prominent local artists have contributed their work to support the development of the Vero Beach Art Village in the downtown Edgewood neighborhood. An exhibit displaying this work will be held from May 21-28 at Raw Space Gallery. “We put out a call to local...
VERO BEACH, FL
Red Cross Helps 4 People Affected by a Home Fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. MAY 19, 2022 — Yesterday afternoon, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to a home fire on 2nd Place, in Vero Beach, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four (4) people impacted by the blaze, including two (2) children and two (2) pets.
VERO BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.
FELLSMERE, FL
Vero Beach City Marina debate continues

VERO BEACH - The city of Vero Beach held a neighborhood workshop meeting on May 5 to discuss plans for the expansion of the Vero Beach City Marina. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the proposal by the city to replace the existing boat storage building, existing floating docks immediately west of the storage facility, and the commercial office building with a new marina boat storage building and dock facilities at the City Marina, which is located at 3599 Indian River Dr. East.
VERO BEACH, FL
Explore Central Florida’s Natural Springs

Rainbow Springs State Park is one of the many natural springs throughout Central Florida. Those of us lucky enough to reside in Central Florida can boast more than just tropical temperatures and grand theme parks. We are surrounded by an array of natural springs that offer a number of recreational activities. These areas are especially popular during holidays and summer months. While the crystal-clear water at each spring stays around a perfect 72 degrees year-round and is surrounded by lush hammocks and vegetation, each also has its own unique traits that make all of them worth a visit. Many of the springs have a steady current that is perfect for a lazy tube downstream while others offer refreshing swimming holes and caves for diving. Wildlife is plentiful in the springs, and visitors should keep an eye out for fish, birds, turtles, manatees, alligators and more. Before venturing to one of these nearby springs, be sure to check floridastateparks.org for any rules or restrictions that may be in effect.
ORLANDO, FL
Stuart approves new land use for Flagler Avenue parcel

STUART – The City Commission here got off to a bumpy start May 9 as its members learned that holding future land use discussions in a vacuum and separating them from a related site plan discussion makes it difficult for both staff and members of the public to understand just what information is actually up for debate.
STUART, FL
45th Security Forces Squadron Enhances Installation Security With Marine Patrol

BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA – Waterborne security is just as important as our defenders protecting our installation gates,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hay, 45th Security Forces Squadron Marine Patrol Unit noncommissioned officer in charge. “It ensures that only authorized personnel are able to gain access to the installation and protects our people and resources from all threats.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: May 22, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WPTV

Storms cause significant flooding in Boca Raton, funnel cloud spotted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rainfall produced significant flooding Friday afternoon in Boca Raton, causing traffic tie-ups. Some of the flooding occurred in the Northwest Second Avenue and Dixie Highway corridors from Northwest 20th Street to Palmetto Park Road, according to the National Weather Service. Water entered the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Sebastian Police Department Teaches Rape Aggression Defense to Women

The Sebastian Police Department, in conjunction with the Indian River County Sherriff’s Office, held their first Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Course of 2022 at Sebastian Charter Junior High School. The SPD’s RAD Women program teaches realistic self-defense tactics and techniques to women of all ages, empowering them to become...
SEBASTIAN, FL

