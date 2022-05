Last week Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban caused quite the uproar when he suggested that Texas A&M was paying recruits to attend Texas A&M, however, he also never accused them of cheating. In a press conference the next morning, Fisher slammed Saban and accused him of a plethora of things, while never denying a single thing Saban had said.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO