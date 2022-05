PORT ST. LUCIE – The City of Port St. Lucie will temporarily pause curbside recycling services, beginning Monday, May 23, 2022, so Waste Pro can focus on picking up household garbage. For those who have a recycling cart currently curbside, Waste Pro is behind schedule and will make every effort to pick it up on or before Saturday, May 21, 2022.

