Mom and Son Dance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The mother of the man shot to death by police at Dreyfoos School of the Arts said he had big dreams. The shooting happened one week ago, Friday. Police said Romen Phelps, 33, crashed his van through the front gate and ran to...
A Florida-based etiquette expert has a bone to pick when it comes to many Americans’ eating habits. Jacqueline Whitmore of Palm Beach, Fla., told Fox News Digital this week that she’s even compiled a list of “the 12 tackiest things people do at the dinner table” today.
On Saturday June 4, from 12-5 p.m. the Humane Society of St. Lucie County (HSSLC) is hosting a Pup Crawl. Together, HSSLC villagers and friends will walk from one stop to another where they will receive one free drink at each participating establishment along the way. On Sunday, June 5, we will have an adoption event at Cobb’s Landing, 200 N. Indian River Dr, #4424 in Fort Pierce, where you can meet and greet some of our amazing puppies up for adoption.
PALM BAY, Fla. – A family is mourning a 2-year-old girl’s drowning death as police investigate how she was able to access the pool area at the Woodlake Village apartments in Palm Bay. Police said the toddler, identified as Sydney Pinder, and another child, 8, were being watched...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The friends and family of the man shot and killed by police after detectives say he crashed through the front gate of a West Palm Beach school and attacked an officer are remembering him and bringing more awareness to mental health issues. Family of...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond.
Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle.
In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder.
According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
A man is in police custody after a crime spree in Coral Springs, and nearby cities left three people dead, including an infant, authorities said. Police began their investigation into the tragic events when a man caused a hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale family living in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood watched in fear as a man tried to break into their home while they were inside. On the family’s home security camera, the stranger can be seen walking up to the house. “This is my...
Community members in Palm City, Florida, expressed their anger at a school board meeting Tuesday night after a picture of six middle school students each holding up a letter to spell out a racial slur circulated on social media. Earlier Tuesday, the superintendent of the Martin County School District, John...
Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach. “Chicken...
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man with a disabled hand was arrested after he shot someone for “disrespecting” him, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the BCSO responded to a house in Cocoa after receiving a call Wednesday evening...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the pictures from the biggest stories from the past week in news. Student racial slur photo sparks outrage and investigation in Martin County. The Martin County School District says a photo showing a group of six students holding up a letter...
A decorated soldier killed inside his home on the Treasure Coast. It's been two weeks since the shooting and not a lot of information has been released. Jorge Fuentes fought for his country. He was drafted into the Army, served during the Vietnam War, and received a Purple Heart. But...
VERO BEACH, FLA. MAY 19, 2022 — Yesterday afternoon, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter, responded to a home fire on 2nd Place, in Vero Beach, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four (4) people impacted by the blaze, including two (2) children and two (2) pets.
PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a group of Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur. Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay released a statement Thursday saying the students would be dealt with according to the school's code of conduct. He said state and federal laws prevent him from identifying them or revealing what punishment they might receive.
A handful of Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies spent part of Wednesday afternoon supervising the eviction of the First Baptist Church of Riviera Beach, a cornerstone of the city's Haitian community for 75 years.
Melbourne police said they discovered 20 dogs chained up while executing a search warrant. Officers were executing the search at 1806 Southland Avenue on Thursday. The investigation was sparked by community complaints of drug activity. Detectives found a loaded handgun, 28.7 grams of cocaine and 8.1 grams of marijuana. Then,...
Florida Man Found Shot Dead in StreetSCDN Graphics Department. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning which left one man dead.
