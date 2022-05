The decision made by the Wimbledon organizers was not welcomed by the ATP and the WTA. The board of the London Slam have banned Russian and Belarusian tennis players from the historic tournament due to the war in Ukraine. After weeks of waiting and controversy, the ATP and WTA have come out and have officially announced that no points will be awarded for the rankings in the Wimbledon tournament: "The ability for players of all nationalities to participate in tournaments, based on merit and without discrimination is fundamental for the circuit.

TENNIS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO