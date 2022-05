It appears as if RK-Bro may be no more, as suggested by Riddle on this week’s WWE Raw. During Monday’s episode, Riddle came to the ring without Randy Orton and said that Orton has been dealing with serious back issues and only competed in the Tag Team Championship Unification match on Smackdown because he knew how much it meant to Riddle and the fans.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO