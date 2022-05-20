ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Any day, someone can beat anyone’: Hokies ready for region challenge against St. Francis

WSLS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. – Batting practice on Thursday was all work no play for the Hokies. As they prepare to face St. Francis on Friday in the first game of the Blacksburg Regional, hard hitting is a must. “I think we swung great...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

No. 2 Virginia Tech poised to make noise in ACC Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The hits have been loud. The pitching has left batters scratching their heads. The defense--tougher than a $2 steak. “Everybody really has the defense tooled in, good arms out there,” said Jack Hurley. No. 2 Virginia Tech has it all and it has come together...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Salem boys, girls lacrosse teams advance to region semifinals

SALEM, Va. – Salem hosted a doubleheader Tuesday night as its boys and girls lacrosse programs were both in Region 4D Quarterfinals action. The girls hosted William Byrd and soared behind a strong performance from Chloe Butt who scored multiple second half goals to lead the Spartans to an 18-5 win over the Terriers. Salem will now host E.C. Glass in the semifinals on Thursday.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

No. 11 Lynchburg sees season end against Salve Regina

LYNCHBURG, Va. – University of Lynchburg baseball saw its season come to a close Sunday afternoon in the NCAA LYnchburg Regional. The 11th-ranked Hornets lost 6-3 against Salve Regina. Grayson Thurman pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the second time in the regional, and Avery Neaves went 3-4 with two RBI and a home run.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokies#Softball#Education#Sports#The Blacksburg Regional#Virginia Tech
WSLS

Cranston, Davidova claim SRM Golf Tournament titles

ROANOKE, Va. – The 38th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up Sunday at Roanoke Country Club and had a few Roanoke natives battling for a championship. In the Girls 14 and Under division, Alisa Davidova and Ashnoor Kaur entered atop the leaderboard. We knew that the margin for error would be thin for each golfer if they wanted to win it all. Kaur started the day with back-to-back bogey’s and would have a total of 8 on the day. That’s two more than Alisa Davidova’s six and it proved to make all the difference. Davidova would end with a round three score of 75, +8 for the tournament to win the title. Kaur would finish as runner-up at +6 for the weekend.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Keystone Community Center 5K gearing up for this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – While it may be Monday, we’re already running toward the weekend. That’s when you can lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement for a good cause. The annual Keystone Community Center 5K is on Saturday, and registration is now open. The Southwest Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Unseasonably cool, cloudy weather lingers once rain leaves

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re noticeably cooler and wetter following our first heat wave of the year. Rain showers continue for parts of the area Tuesday morning before moving east with our storm system. Pockets of mist and drizzle will be possible into the afternoon under a blanket of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rounds of rain to bring relief from heat, high pollen levels

ROANOKE, Va. – After three straight days of summer heat and scattered summer storms, relief from the heat is on the way. High pressure to the north brings in the unseasonably cool air, while low pressure riding in from the south brings rounds of rain Monday. We start the...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WSLS

3 reasons why education centers could be a model for the future

There will be an Open House at the Roanoke Higher Education Center on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., which will give people an opportunity to learn about certificates and other programs of study offered at the Center. Higher Education Centers are places where learners can experience opportunities...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Covington man found dead in West Virginia, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. – A Covington man was found dead in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said they responded to the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a body lying on the ground.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy