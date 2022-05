Apple could unveil a new HomePod as soon as this fall, but it might not be as exciting of a product as some have been hoping for. It’s been hard to figure out exactly what Apple is up to with its HomePod family over the past few years. The original HomePod was a relatively expensive, niche product. It offered impressive sound for its price, thanks to the intelligent audio processing features that Apple had built into it, but never really gained much of a foothold among anybody but the most enthusiastic Apple fans due to its high price tag and limited compatibility.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO