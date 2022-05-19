ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

More supply hits local housing market

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j93vA_0fkB0IsW00

More homes are hitting the market and sellers are taking less than they originally sought — signaling the beginning of a shift out of the “crazy” housing market,” according to industry experts.

Tina Tamboer, a housing analyst with the Cromford Report, said the housing supply in the Phoenix area has seen a recent increase after hitting historic lows because more people are putting their homes on the market, she said.

Some sellers want to take advantage of their home’s appreciation while it’s on the high side, she said.

“They figure it’s time to put their house on the market,” Tamboer said. “...It’s good for buyers. There is more to choose from.”

In the $400,000 to $1 million range, supply is up 132% compared with this time last year, Tamboer said. Sellers are lowering their asking price because they are competing with other sellers, she said.

“Sellers are selling their home for less than they originally wanted,” Tamboer said.

Last month, a local loan officer and a sales manager said rising interest rates and increasing home prices are leading to a significant dip in new residential loans.

A combination of interest rates and inflation have had a negative impact on new residential loans in the Valley, said Matthew Belmont, a loan officer and sales manager at Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. in Scottsdale.

At CrossCountry Mortgage in Phoenix, Senior Loan Officer Lizy Hoeffer said many potential buyers are either priced out or may decide to wait to buy because of buyer fatigue from tough competition.

From Jan. 1 to April 15 year-over-year, Hoeffer said the amount of closed deals at her office declined by 30% from 393 last year to 275 this year. She said a 30% decrease in closed deals is “on par” for the entire mortgage industry.

On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from March. The Associated Press reported sales fell 5.9% from April last year. After climbing to a 6.49 million annual rate in January, sales have fallen to the slowest pace since June 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

“Without a doubt, rising mortgage rates, rising prices are hurting affordability, but we should not discount that we’re still lacking inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist in the story.

The weekly average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan climbed higher than 5%, a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to help curb demand.
As mortgage interest rates rise, it makes it tougher for people to buy a house.

Demand is still high with the median house cost coming in about $470,000, Tamboer said, adding that demand for under $300,000 has dipped as some first-time homebuyers could be priced out of the current market.

“The number of listings under contract declined by 29% (in the $300,000 to $400,000 price range) over 13 weeks and is a direct correlation to interest rates (rising),” Tamboer said.

About 50% of homes are on the market for about eight days before a contract is accepted on a property.

Variety is beginning to open up a bit for those buyers who can afford higher home prices.

“As sellers compete, sellers are getting more reasonable,” Tamboer said. “They start competing and that’s better for buyers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Market is shifting away from insanity

After the past couple of crazy years in the Phoenix Real Estate market, we are finally seeing some significant growth in the supply of homes on the market. The supply of homes is up 45% in the past six weeks!. While this is good news, the increase in mortgage rates...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix median rent price hits a record $1,915

New data indicates that rental competition remained relentless in April, as the U.S. median rental price hit a new high ($1,827) for the 14th month in a row, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Rental Report released today. These trends spotlight the affordability struggles reported by renters in Realtor.com’s Avail Quarterly Landlord and Renter Survey also published today, which found higher rents are increasingly cutting into households’ budgets for regular expenses and savings. Metro Phoenix rent price exceeded the national numbers, with a median rental price of $1,915, a 20.1% year-over-year increase.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Higher interest rates impacting Phoenix housing market

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
santansun.com

Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Signs point to shift in Valley housing market – maybe

Home prices aren’t coming down, but sellers’ negotiating power apparently is as the market may be cooling faster than expected, according to the Valley’s leading analyst of the housing market. “Your negotiation power is dissipating at a rapid rate,” the Cromford Report warned sellers in a post...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Airport clears Gulfstream hub for landing

Public board votes usually pass without fanfare, but the audience inside a conference room at the Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport started clapping spontaneously a few moments after its directors voted on a contract May 17. The vote in question approved a 40-year lease with Gulfstream Aerospace for 18 acres on...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how public housing has been privatized in some Arizona cities

ELOY – One block west of Main Street, behind City Hall and police headquarters, sits a nondescript one-story gray-brick building that should be a lifeline for the thousands of local residents living below the poverty line. But in the middle of a workday afternoon on a recent Tuesday, the...
ELOY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
scottsdale.org

Plane owners fume over grounded Scottsdale leases

Dr. Chris Winterholler loves flying his Cirrus SR20 airplane. “I’d rather do this than anything else,” Winterholler said while checking the gauges on the plane as he prepares for takeoff. “I just think it’s a blast every time I go somewhere.”. It’s not just about fun...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Home Sales#The Cromford Report#Crosscountry Mortgage
azbigmedia.com

How ‘Shark Tank’ helped drive Scottsdale’s Bad Birdie

Arizona native Jason Richardson’s life changed when he couldn’t find a shirt. “A bunch of friends invited me to a golf tournament,” Richardson says. “I went to a golf store and came out with a solid-colored, boring polo and thought there must be something better that people are selling. I did some research and I didn’t find anyone doing that.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Early morning multi-car crash in north Phoenix closes I-17

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix. One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a car that ran out of gas on the freeway was hit by two other vehicles early Monday morning. Arizona's housing market is still red...
SignalsAZ

Yelp Names Prescott as Top Break Destinations for 2022

Each year, Yelp compiles a list of the top break destinations for 2022. Whether on a spring break, summer break, or just need a break from the office, these destinations are the perfect locales to take in a breath of fresh air. Among the list of 4 national cities is our very own hometown, Prescott, Arizona!
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
Glendale Star

City says homeless response working

The Glendale City Council approved the start of the Homeless Master Services Agreement on June 22, 2021. The agreement was to be for two years and not to exceed the amount of $3,394,008 of funding coming from allocations of ESG and CDBG as well as special allocations of ESG CARES Act one-time funding over that period.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
825
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy