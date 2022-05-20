White House adding Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to communications shop: Report

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is moving to the White House in the latest shuffle to President Joe Biden's communications shop.

Kirby's move, reported by the Washington Post , comes one week after former White House press secretary Jen Psaki stepped down. Psaki, who has occupied the post since Biden's inauguration, has been replaced by her onetime deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Pentagon spokesman will support the National Security Council, making "infrequent" briefing room appearances similar to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Sullivan's No. 2, Jon Finer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kirby, former President Barack Obama's State Department spokesman, earned widespread praise for his handling of the administration's messaging last summer during the deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. He has continued being a trusted public face during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki attended her first post-administration speaking engagement Thursday, telling University of Chicago students that Democrats should "remember that sometimes, your fate is going to go with where his poll numbers are."

The White House did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.