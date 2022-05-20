Critical hit-and-run near Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred near Ala Moana Center on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the Honolulu Police Department said a male bicyclist was leaving the Ala Moana Shopping Center heading eastbound when a vehicle struck him.

The unidentified motorist was last seen heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard. The vehicle was believed to be a light-colored Toyota Sienna passenger van with damage to the front hood of the vehicle.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.