Clackamas County reassigns employees to process ballots after printing error

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall estimates that county employees will finish counting the remaining ballots in the 2022 primary election by June 2. A printing error led thousands of voters to receive ballots with a faulty barcode, forcing county employees to duplicate the misprinted ballots by hand.
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this year, a judge rejected a ballot initiative that could have dramatically changed how money is spent on Portland’s homeless crisis. The initiative came from People for Portland, an advocacy group led by political strategists aimed at putting pressure on elected officials to solve homelessness. They’ve been working on this for several months, yet the court continues to rule it unconstitutional.
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan addressed the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary. Secretary Fagan says she offered the county help within 24 hours of learning thousands of ballots were printed with bad barcodes. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall initially declined assistance, but has since changed course and accepted help.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seasonal staff shortages at Portland Parks and Recreation (PP&R) could lead to reduced summer programs, particularly swim lessons, the bureau warned as it aims to ramp up seasonal hiring. When PP&R opened its registration window for summer programs and swim lessons, swim lesson spots filled up...
CORBETT, Ore. — Permits are required now through Sept. 5 for drivers planning to visit the waterfall corridor along the Historic Columbia River Highway. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the timed-access permits are part of a pilot project aimed at reducing the number of cars through the popular area, particularly near Multnomah Falls.
OREGON, USA — As dozens of states around the country introduce and enact anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, advocacy groups in Oregon are becoming more vocal to maintain protections. On a rainy Friday in May, a crowd gathered in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, rallying in support of transgender youth.
PORTLAND, Ore. — During a Saturday cleanup in Portland's Richmond neighborhood, people passing through the area may have noticed Don Merrill holding up a sign announcing free replacements for burned-out taillights. Volunteers with Merril's nonprofit, CNB-Seen, spent the morning inspecting and changing dead lightbulbs, a small but important service.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver fentanyl dealer faces federal charges in connection with the overdose death of a Portland high school student in March, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon. In March, two Multnomah County teenagers died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced pills. One of...
Data shows reported catalytic converter thefts are matching 2021 levels. Mechanics said they're receiving multiple cars with stolen parts every day. Donna Gramont enjoys walking to work, but it used to be an option rather than a necessity. Now, she commutes to her East Portland job on foot because thieves...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A hostage situation on a MAX train prompted a heavy police presence near Cascade Station on Tuesday afternoon. One man was taken into custody, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the Mount Hood Avenue transit center by...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Educators across the country have said for months that this school year has been especially tough, and coming back to school full time after so much distance learning was hard on students and teachers. Those struggles have, in some cases, manifested as violence in and outside...
