ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County reassigns employees to process ballots after printing error

KGW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of ballots sent to Clackamas County...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KGW

‘We’re not giving up’: Judge rejects People for Portland ballot initiative for the second time

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this year, a judge rejected a ballot initiative that could have dramatically changed how money is spent on Portland’s homeless crisis. The initiative came from People for Portland, an advocacy group led by political strategists aimed at putting pressure on elected officials to solve homelessness. They’ve been working on this for several months, yet the court continues to rule it unconstitutional.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon SOS gives update on Clackamas County ballot debacle

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan addressed the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary. Secretary Fagan says she offered the county help within 24 hours of learning thousands of ballots were printed with bad barcodes. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall initially declined assistance, but has since changed course and accepted help.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KGW

Permits now required to drive in parts of Columbia Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — Permits are required now through Sept. 5 for drivers planning to visit the waterfall corridor along the Historic Columbia River Highway. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the timed-access permits are part of a pilot project aimed at reducing the number of cars through the popular area, particularly near Multnomah Falls.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Portland nonprofit replacing burned-out car lightbulbs for free

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a Saturday cleanup in Portland's Richmond neighborhood, people passing through the area may have noticed Don Merrill holding up a sign announcing free replacements for burned-out taillights. Volunteers with Merril's nonprofit, CNB-Seen, spent the morning inspecting and changing dead lightbulbs, a small but important service.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Catalytic converter thefts surging despite new law

Data shows reported catalytic converter thefts are matching 2021 levels. Mechanics said they're receiving multiple cars with stolen parts every day. Donna Gramont enjoys walking to work, but it used to be an option rather than a necessity. Now, she commutes to her East Portland job on foot because thieves...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy