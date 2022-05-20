Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

Another black bear was spotted in mid-Michigan over the weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department in Saginaw County said there were three sightings of a bear in the township in a Facebook post on Monday. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire and in the 11000 block of...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary. The stunning recommendations immediately transformed the race in the battleground state and dealt a...
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer after state water officials adopted a ban Tuesday on watering certain green spaces as the state's drought drags on. The ban adopted by the State Water Resources Control...
MORA, N.M. (AP) — As more than 2,700 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire on Sunday, many evacuees were growing concerned about their future after weeks away from home. The biggest fire in the state’s recorded history has been burning for...
