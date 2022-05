LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kinetic by Windstream broke ground on its new regional headquarters located in Lexington, Monday. When complete, Kinetic says the building will support operations across the company’s 18-state footprint. Kinetic executives were joined by local dignitaries including Congressman Andy Barr; State Senator Majority Leader Damon Thayer; Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber; Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington, and Dr. Eli Capilouto, president of the University of Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO