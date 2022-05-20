ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU Monterey Bay holding first in-person commencement after two years

By Ana Torrea
 5 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on in-person commencement ceremonies at CSU Monterey Bay. But this weekend, the university is welcoming back that tradition.

It was a moment that some CSU Monterey Bay students felt would never
happen.

"There was a very long time where I genuinely thought it wasn't going to happen," said Ethan Quranta, who will be graduating this weekend.

"When you're in school, and they tell you there's a whole pandemic happening outside your window," said Amariz Lopez, who also be graduating this weekend, "You cannot imagine what the outcomes are. You cannot think about the tomorrow or the future because nothing is written yet."

But that moment is finally here. Both Quranta and Lopez feel a huge chapter in their life is coming to a close.

Quaranta was involved in student life at CSU MB. As an Environmental Studies major, he spent a lot of his college career at the Chapman Building. On Wednesday, he wrapped up his last final.

"The faculty member that this final is for is the first faculty member I met before I was even enrolled as a student here,' said Quranta. "Now, the faculty member for the last final I'm working on and turning in, it's just really special."

Amaris Lopez came to the US when she was 13-years-old. To her, graduating symbolizes all the obstacles she's overcome.

"For me, getting my BA is more than just a piece of paper," said Lopez. "It's a sign that I've been able to overcome any obstacles, and it's the start of a new chapter in my life."

CSU MB said there'd been excitement leading up to this weekend's commencement ceremonies.

"This is what we do," said Larry Samuels, the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "This is the moment for us to come and have the crescendo for our annual of practice of instruction, research, and the like. Really turn it out into a celebration of the entire campus."

The university said it would be following Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

University President Eduardo Ochoa will be giving his final commencement address at this weekend's graduation ceremonies.

Last month, the university also held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 and 2021.

The university will have two outdoor ceremonies. One ceremony will happen on Friday and another on Saturday at CSUMB's renovated stadium.

This will be CSUMB's 26th commencement ceremony, and the college will be graduating  2,345 students.

The post CSU Monterey Bay holding first in-person commencement after two years appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

Caltrans approves $11 million to fix part of Highway 101 in Salinas and Colorado Fire damaged areas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans said they are allocating $700 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including a $7.7 million Salinas project. The projects approved this week are: The $7.7 million construction project on Highway 101 in Salinas, between East Market Street and Sherwood Drive. This project is to upgrade the northbound The post Caltrans approves $11 million to fix part of Highway 101 in Salinas and Colorado Fire damaged areas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California aims to shield against Texas-style abortion laws

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State lawmakers on Monday voted to stop courts in Texas and other states from penalizing abortion providers and volunteers in California, part of Democrats’ plan to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking reproductive care should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Texas The post California aims to shield against Texas-style abortion laws appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

At least 19 students and two adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

(KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 24, 2022, at 8:29 p.m.-- An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school before he was killed by law enforcement officers, officials said. The shooter -- identified by Texas officials as Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde -- also shot his grandmother before crashing a vehicle near The post At least 19 students and two adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting appeared first on KION546.
UVALDE, TX
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

