Southern Mississippi (41-14, 23-7) won their sixth and final Conference USA regular season baseball championship with a three-game sweep on Middle Tennessee this past weekend. The Golden Eagles will now host the Conference Tournament sponsored by The First, which begins Wednesday. The Golden Eagles’ opening game will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against UAB. The Eagles, who have won five conference tournaments, are the only C-USA team to take part in every conference tournament.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO