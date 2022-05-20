ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Cyber scammer steals $98K from 82-year-old woman who is now homeless

Click10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. – Patricia Wolf never imagined she would be homeless at 82 years old. A clever fraudster was aware that she was closing on a new property in April in Sunrise. The scammer imitated her attorney’s e-mail and sent her wiring instructions. “The wire transfer instructions...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint inside Sunrise business

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police have released surveillance video that shows a pair of robbers who targeted a victim earlier this year inside a Wellness Center in Sunrise. The Wellness Center is located at a shopping plaza at 6819 Sunset Strip. According to authorities, the armed robbery occurred just...
Click10.com

Police arrest man after reported abduction in Hialeah caught on camera

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man faces three felony charges after Hialeah police arrested him following a reported abduction caught on a home surveillance camera. According to an arrest affidavit, Hialeah police responded to the area of West 12th Avenue and West 79th Street just before 6:40 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an abduction caught on a home surveillance camera.
NBC Miami

Armed Robbery, Kidnapping Suspect Caught Driving Mom's Car

The sale of a pair of running shoes turned into an armed robbery and kidnapping in Miramar, but the alleged victim managed to escape. According to the arrest report, the 18-year-old met Kirk Stewart through social media a week earlier and they arranged a meeting about 4:30 p.m. May 15, to sell Stewart a pair of shoes.
NBC Miami

Messy Bedroom Dispute Triggers Pompano Beach Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 2

An argument between a father and daughter over a messy bedroom is behind a drive-by double shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old daughter was kicked out of the house because she refused to clean her bedroom, so she called her 19-year-old boyfriend and told him to come by and shoot her father.
cw34.com

Murder suspect from Palm Beach County captured after chase on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A chase and crash on I-95 in Martin County ended with the capture of a man wanted for a murder in Riviera Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video of the aftermath. It showed a man crawling from the wrecked vehicle with deputies from several jurisdictions looking on with their guns drawn.
Click10.com

Broward neighborhood on alert for boat bandits stealing expensive items

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Residents in a Pompano Beach neighborhood are on heightened alert after several neighbors reported a rash of boat burglaries. Vinny Muratore is one of those neighbors. He said he woke up to find his 32-foot Nauticstar XS tied up tight, with footprints left on the boat and the cooler and fridge left opened.
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Thieves steal South Florida dance company’s van

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Cooper City dance company’s van was stolen right from the front of the business and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the moment the thieves broke into the van in front of the Dancer’s Gallery along Flamingo Road on Sunday at 5 a.m. and drove off.
CBS Miami

Man Shot By Miami Police Officers After They Witnessed Him Strike 2 Women With Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after police say a man hit two women with his vehicle and officers fired shots at him. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at the man. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The man has since been taken into custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At South Miami Winn Dixie Worker, Stealing Steaks, Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a Winn-Dixie employee in South Miami and stealing more than $160 in steaks has been arrested. Nicholas Marino was taken into custody Saturday in Overtown by Miami police. He is charged with armed robbery. He is accused of robbing the store in the 5800 block of S.W. 73rd St last March. Surveillance video shows a man walking down an aisle before stealing more than 20 rib-eye and T-bone steaks. In addition to pointing a gun at an employee on the way out, he also pointed it at a customer. Police said there was a warrant for Marino in Charleston, South Carolina. They added that he had been arrested for theft in Hialeah and there are two cases of previous shoplifting in Coral Gables.
Click10.com

Miami-Dade County pays $4 million for care of girl with severed spine

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County has agreed to pay a record $4 million for the care of a girl whose spinal cord was severed in a crash with a police cruiser. As Hurricane Matthew approached nearly six years ago, Miami-Dade police K-9 officer Daniel Escarra was speeding into the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and West Flagler Street while it had non-working stoplights, the Miami Herald reports.
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Aggravated Assault and Auto Theft

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through May 16, 2022. On 05/11/2022, a suspect took three packages of false eyelashes from an unidentified business. The manager attempted to stop him. The suspect had a pocket knife that was pulled. The manager did not want to prosecute. Trespass warning issued. The suspect had a warrant and was arrested for that. Tot. Est. Loss: $30.
