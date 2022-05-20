Cyber scammer steals $98K from 82-year-old woman who is now homeless

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after police say a man hit two women with his vehicle and officers fired shots at him. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at the man. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The man has since been taken into custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO