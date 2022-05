Road work on Chardon Road still tends to be the hot topic, says Willoughby Hills Mayor Andy Gardner. “I appreciate the patience I have seen with the motorists and I recognize it is inconvenient, but in the long run, we will be very happy when the project is completed and the ’96 bumps’ are gone,” Gardner said. “Please do not attempt to take a shortcut by going the wrong way and continue to read the signs, which will get you where you need to go legally.”

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO