This two story home, two and a half car garage sits on 11.16 Acres. The home itself has an open floor plan that would be great for entertaining! The furnace room is 10x3.6 and an upstairs bathroom 6.9x6.9. Plenty of room for outdoor activities with a pond, creek, and wooded area. This home has been completely renovated in 2013. Owners Remarks: The interior of this home has an open floor plan. The living room and kitchen extends the length of the home, a massive 47 feet. Great for entertaining as many as 30 guests, comfortably. Heated floors in the kitchen and bath. Dimmer switches throughout.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO