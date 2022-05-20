ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield students open time capsule buried in 2016

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Members of the Springfield High School Class of 2022 who attended Simon Kenton Elementary School opened a time capsule on Thursday.

The event was to culminate their time spend as students of the Springfield City School District.

The capsule was buried in 2016 when the students were in the sixth grade at Simon Kenton. The goal was to unearth the capsule when they were about to graduate.

This year’s senior class will be the first to have a traditional graduation ceremony since 2019.

