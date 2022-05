MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s August primary will be a big one. One of the biggest contests is in the Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels Federal officials, like members of Congress, have little say when it comes to local law enforcement matters. But that is not preventing candidates running in the Fifth District from weighing in on the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar has been a supporter of the “defund the police” movement, and she was in favor of last year’s Minneapolis charter amendment that would have...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO