BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspect who crashed his vehicle into a bank in St. Joseph this past Friday has been arraigned. Therron Perry, 32, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges. Authorities in Berrien County say it all started when they tried to stop the car for an ornament hanging from the rearview mirror at a gas station, but Perry took off.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO