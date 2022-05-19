ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Freshfields lures Cravath dealmaker in latest loss for Wall St firm

By Chinekwu Osakwe
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzivh_0fkAquja00

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Thursday that it has hired an M&A partner from New York-based Cravath Swaine & Moore, a firm that has historically lost few lawyers to competitors.

New Freshfields partner Jenny Hochenberg represented Time Warner Inc in its $109 billion sale to AT&T Inc, the firm said. Hochenberg's other clients have included Johnson & Johnson, Atlas Air Worldwide and Cable One, according to Freshfields.

She joined Cravath in 2009 and made partner in 2017, according to her online Cravath attorney bio.

“We wish Jenny well in her future endeavors,” a Cravath spokesperson said Thursday.

In December, Cravath said it would no longer adhere to a strictly seniority-based compensation system for partners, a move that several law firms have made to improve attorney recruitment and retention.

Cravath lost another M&A partner last week, when Allison Wein joined Kirkland & Ellis' corporate practice in New York.

London-founded Freshfields has recruited two other lawyers from the Wall Street firm in the last year.

In September, Freshfields tapped Damien Zoubek, who spent 20 years as a partner at Cravath, as co-head of its U.S. corporate and M&A practice. Zoubek and Hochenberg both advised Australian company Afterpay Ltd on its pending $29 billion acquisition by payment company Block Inc, formerly known as Square Inc.

"Jenny is one of the smartest and most capable corporate lawyers I’ve ever seen, and I’m thrilled that she’s chosen to join Freshfields," Zoubek said in a statement.

In January, 18-year Cravath veteran Nicole Foster joined Freshfields as co-lead of its U.S. employee benefits and executive compensation practice.

Freshfields, which has over 2,800 lawyers, has added about 40 partners in the U.S. since 2018, and the percentage of women in the partnership in the U.S. has increased from 24% to 36%, according to the firm.

Freshfields also added corporate partner Andrew Hill to its almost two-year-old Silicon Valley office from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati earlier this week.

(Corrects story to clarify that Foster was not a partner at Cravath).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs pushed staff to return to the office. Now the Wall Street bank is giving executives unlimited time off

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Goldman Sachs emerged as one of the strongest advocates of a post-pandemic return to the office this year, but the fight for talent could be forcing the investment bank to reverse course and offer employees more time away from their desks instead.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Lawyers#Executive Compensation#The Wall#Thomson Reuters#M A#Cravath Swaine Moore#New Freshfields#Time Warner Inc#At T Inc#Atlas Air Worldwide#Cable One#Kirkland Ellis#Australian#Afterpay Ltd#Block Inc#Square Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy