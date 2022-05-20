ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

Hunting for treasure on a sunny hillside meant morel mushrooms

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6nmi_0fkAqZOR00

For many in the know, spring is a good time for morning hikes and searching for treasure.

Specifically, hunting for the elusive and prized morel mushroom.

"Finding them is half the fun. It is. It's hide and seek. It's half the fun," said Troy Driver.

What's not to like.

A cool spring morning in rural Macon County, you can look up and marvel at the beautiful trees and warm sun, but where you really want to be looking is down.

"Look right here. I never would have seen that. I would have stepped right on it," I said while searching the ground.

I just missed seeing what Driver, my guide, refers to as a "dry land fish" or the morel mushroom.

"I've done this ever since the sixth grade. It's been a passion of mine. I just love doing it, love eating them, love giving them to people," said Driver.

Morel mushroom season typically runs from late March to early May. All you need to know is where to look.

There's no mistaking the unique appearance of a morel, but they do blend in.

Driver says the fungi typically surface among the leaves on a southeast-facing hillside around ash, sycamore and poplar trees.

"This is a mature poplar tree. This is where you will find most of the mature dryland fish near a mature big poplar tree," he said. "Another little trick I've learned over the years is you are better off going to the bottom of the hill and coming up looking cause you can see them better."

After about an hour we found dozens of morels — a great haul.

The morel is prized by high-end restaurants to sautee and for sauces. But most say the morel is best rolled in flour and then lightly fried. You'll find morels have a delicious, rich, nutty taste.

They are hard to find but well worth the effort. And like was said at the start of this story, finding them is half the fun.

The season is pretty much over for this year. But, if you are so inclined, try morel hunting next spring.

Morel mushrooms are so highly prized that the best places to find them are closely-guarded secrets. But if you follow the basic guidelines shared in this story you should have success.

WTVF

Special thanks to Jon, Shane and Denesha Hesson and, of course, mushroom whisperer Troy Driver for taking Nick out in Macon County.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Cookeville!

Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Putnam County.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macon County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville Parent

Grand Opening of The Caverns Amphitheater Approaches

Opening day is approaching for Tennessee’s newest outdoor venue — The Caverns Amphitheater!. On June 25th, Tennessee fan-favorite bluegrass band Old Crow Medicine Show kicks off the first full capacity season. Fans can enjoy an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Free Food and New Shoes for Rutherford County Residents in Need

Greenhouse Ministries, a non-profit organization in Murfreesboro, will host a food giveaway that they call their “Mobile Food Pantry” this Saturday, May 28th. But, those in need will find more than food this weekend…. That was Greenhouse co-founder Cliff Sharp who told WGNS it’s amazing what people give...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Jack Daniel Distillery plans to phase out Feeder Cow Program

On Thursday, May 19th, Jack Daniel Distillery began to hand out letters on Slop Hill to farmers picking up slop, letting them know of the Distillery’s decision to phase out the Feeder Cow Program. Historical documents describing the distillery (along with others in the area at the time) providing spent grain to farmers as far back as 1876.
LYNCHBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom Hunting#Fish
newstalk941.com

“Run For The Wall” Riders Welcomed To Cookeville

Several hundred motorcyclist participating in the veteran’s “Run for the Wall” event arrived in Cookeville Monday afternoon. The convoy was welcomed by flag-bearing residents lining Jefferson Avenue until they reached the Leslie Town Centre for dinner. Rider Dan Sifford said he began his ride in Colorado. “First...
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Nashville Parent

Concert Series at Streets of Indian Lake Lineup

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets or enjoy ample seating throughout the plaza for this summer concert series live under the stars at the Streets of Indian Lake (300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville). Concerts happen every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., June 2 – August 25, 2022. Enjoy great shops, restaurants...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 7 Must Visit Diners in Nashville

Diners are a piece of nostalgia and comfort for most of us. There is something about a cozy atmosphere with familiar meal options that make us feel at home no matter where we are. While the selection of diners in our area is plentiful, we have gathered a list of some of the local favorites […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 7 Must Visit Diners in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy