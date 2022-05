LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's face it, nobody wants to end up under the camera of Sky 3, especially after breaking down on the road due to something preventable. In this week's Up to the Challenge, News 3's Kelly Curran worked with Velocity Customs as a special mechanic in North Las Vegas to learn more about vehicle maintenance.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO