A major manufacturing plant is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Howard County. Global auto giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI are forming a joint venture that will invest more than $2.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery facility in Kokomo and create 1,400 jobs. The partners say the plant will supply batteries for a range of electric vehicles produced at Stellantis’ assembly plants throughout North America, and the investment could grow to $3.1 billion as the automaker ramps up EV production.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO