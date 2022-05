Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Tatum left Saturday's game early - though he did end up returning - due to a shoulder ailment. Now, he is listed probable to play in Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Keep an eye on hsi status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO