New Troy Trojans quarterback Peter Costelli will arrive on campus in June and the California gunslinger has already set some lofty goals. Costelli was a four-star dual-threat quarterback from California coming out of Mission Viejo High School and will come to the Trojans as one of the highest rated recruits in school history. Before taking his visit to Troy’s campus in recent weeks, Costelli said he had never even been to Alabama.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO