Tyler, TX

You've Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
 5 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend, KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered. We plan to...

Kathey Leach
4d ago

we want to thank you so much for serving East Texas Mark scirto you are the best I hope you get to feeling better we're sorry that you had a stroke our prayers are with you and your family may God bless you the crowell family from Athens Texas

