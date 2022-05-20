You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

Now you know that my favorite restaurant in Tyler is by far and away Uncle Jacks Kitchen. Let's not even mince words about it, you've heard me talk about them on the air and you've more than likely have ran into me in person there because I'm always there. Momentum for Uncle Jacks has gone through the roof recently after the "end all be all of Opinion groups in East Texas" on Facebook Tyler Rants and Raves starting talking about them. This jewel in North Tyler won't be a hidden one too much longer because the TV show "Texas Bucket List" stopped by recently!

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO