Pueblo, CO

‘She could have stopped it, she had plenty of chances,’ wife of convicted murderer sent to prison for accessory

By KRDO News, Spencer Soicher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wife of a man found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his mother and parts of her body in the trash was sentenced to four years in prison. The sentencing came down Thursday afternoon for Melanie Cuevas. Cuevas will be eligible for parole in...

Comments / 10

Kathy Sais Apodaca
3d ago

How sad it is when someone can kill their own mother who nurtured them. The wife really should have gotten more time. How can you live with yourself after taking someone's life. it's awful!

Reply
7
Christina
3d ago

1 year or 100 years, if not for him, she would not have murdered anyone.. unlike him... he was ALWAYS meant to be a murderer and will prob kill again... I'd feel safe with her on the outs...

Reply
7
Pat Pilkington Kyffin
4d ago

4 years is all she got? our judges and prosecutors in this city stink vote them out

Reply(1)
13
