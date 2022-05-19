‘She could have stopped it, she had plenty of chances,’ wife of convicted murderer sent to prison for accessory

DENVER (AP) — Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded. In Colorado Springs, police say two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall. KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. She is expected to survive. A boy was also shot. In one of the other shootings, three people were also wounded near a homeless shelter in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO