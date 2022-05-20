ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor issues statement on Mesquite Heat, other wildfires burning across Texas

By Karley Cross
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrPy4_0fkAmB1j00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Multiple wildfires are popping up across the State of Texas. The Mesquite Heat fire is threatening Taylor County at 9,600+ acres in size with little containment. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a response to the Texas fires Thursday.

Gov. Abbott, in a statement , said there is ongoing coordinated response to the wildfires.

Live updates: Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County

Current active wildfires across Texas:

  • Coconut fire in Wilbarger County – 26,000 acres, 45% contained
  • Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County – 9,613 acres, 5% contained
  • Dry Branch fire in Hamilton County – 4,000 acres, 70% contained
  • Pope 2 fire in Schleicher County – 2,530 acres, 75% contained
  • Mayfield fire in San Saba County – 1,250 acres, 40% contained
  • Sandstone Mountain fire in Llano County – 351 acres, 75% contained
  • Twin Starts fire in Llano County – 250 acres, 40% contained

There are also four other fires burning across the state with fewer than 100 acres.

Wildfire Update: May 19, 2022

“A fast and coordinated response is critical in slowing the spread of wildfires, and I thank the brave first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their local communities in West and Central Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas continues to work closely with local officials to provide necessary resources to protect Texans. As we continue to monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of their local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the State of Texas has more than 500 fire personnel members actively working to put out the fires. This includes nearly 200 out-of-state fighters helping.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Taylor County and several surrounding counties. With high temperatures, high winds and dry vegetation, there is higher risk of fire.

Weather Service officials say the warning will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday for the following Big Country counties: Fisher, Nolan, Coke, Runnels, Haskell, Throckmorton, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, Callahan, and Coleman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Possible tornado touchdown near Sterling City

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the Sterling City County Sheriff’s Office a Tornado touched ground on highway 158 West traveling toward Sterling City shortly before 7:00 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The post warned Sterling City residents to take cover. UPDATE 7:44 PM: The Sterling City County Sheriffs’ Office updated […]
STERLING CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
City
Haskell, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texans speak on Fort Hood name change

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — General Richard Cavazos was the first Hispanic four star general in the history of the U.S. Army and had a long career of service. But some in the Central Texas area aren’t too happy about the idea of Fort Hood changing its name. “I just don’t feel that it’s […]
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas educators assigned to Teacher Vacancy Task Force

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Three Central Texas educators have been assigned to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force. These educators are Pam Fischer of Provident Heights Elementary, and the Waco Independent School District’s PreK-5th Grade Physical Education; Superintendent Chane Rascoe, of the Lampasas Independent School District; and Superintendent Narciso Garcia, of Vanguard […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Leading heavy hauling company coming to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A statement issued by the Chamber of Commerce discusses the purchase of a facility in San Angelo for one of the lead heavy-hauling and logistics companies in North America, Allens Transport, Ltd (ATL). This company has committed to a multi-million-dollar investment in San Angelo and seeks to further its success in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke holds town hall in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) – Beto O’Rourke was in Killeen on Monday at the VFW to share his plans to support veterans if elected governor. O’Rourke spoke on three major issues concerning veterans – such as ending veteran homelessness, reducing veteran suicide and being there for the current generation of veterans. “You’ve served your country,” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Texas Governor#Wildfire#Ktab#Mesquite Heat Fire#Coconut#Dry Branch#Twin Starts#Texans
BigCountryHomepage

Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Abilene’s Lytle Area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek. KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

What you need to know for the primary runoff on Tuesday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Voting begins in Tom Green County on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the primary runoff election. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at one of 18 polling locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Concho Valley Homepage will publish results as they come in starting at 7:00 p.m Voters […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interested in working as an officer; SAPD is currently hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the positions of Police Officer as well as Dispatcher. This career requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity and a sense of community, It is both challenging and rewarding. If this sounds like you or someone you know it is encouraged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

8 arrested Tuesday in Nolan County for entering country illegally

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said it found seven people being driven into the country illegally Tuesday. In a Facebook post, NCSO reported that, during a traffic stop, they discovered the car full of people and determined that they were entering the country illegally. NCSO called it an incident […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

What you need to know for Memorial Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, and most city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Garbage collection will continue as normal on Memorial Day, May 30 however the landfill will be closed this Saturday, May 28. Lake Nasworthy Parks Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy