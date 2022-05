SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Six cases in Spokane County are getting another look, as part of the work of the county’s Medical Examiner. Dr. Veena D. Singh has been on the job for a little over a year. This month, Dr. Singh asked the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to reclassify two deaths as homicide and four others are currently under review.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO