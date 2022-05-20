With active recruitment underway, Decatur Police welcome new officer to the force

May 24, 2022 – The City of Decatur and the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority (CILBA) have partnered together on an Abandonment to Rehab initiative. The City of Decatur is funding this program utilizing federal grant money to proactively rehabilitate existing housing stock that otherwise will likely be on future demolition lists, but for this program. CILBA and the City would like to contract with local contractors to perform this work, particularly those contractors which are utilizing a pre-apprenticeship program. The first RFP for this program is to rehabilitate the single-family home at 439 S. Maffit St., across the street from the new John’s Hill Magnet School.

DECATUR, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO