KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A slow-moving developing storm system will be a thorn in our side over the coming several days as its influence on our weather will continue through Thursday. The rain started earlier this morning and we’re going to be in and out of it for a couple of days. More IN it today and more OUT of it Wednesday and Thursday, but never totally out of it.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO