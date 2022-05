Tiger Woods withdrew from the US PGA Championship on Saturday evening, hours after recording his worst score in the event.Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.That left the 46-year-old 12 over par and tied for last among the 79 players to make the halfway cut and his subsequent withdrawal came as no surprise.Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022Tournament officials had announced while Woods was still on the course that he would...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO