Henrico County, VA

Henrico hosting night of dancing at Deep Run Recreation Center

By Ivy Tan
 5 days ago

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A chance to put on dancing shoes and break out the moves is on the horizon in Henrico.

On Friday, May 20, the county’s Recreation and Parks division will host Dancing in the Streets, a family-friendly evening for dancing to live music, at the Deep Run Recreation Center parking lot at 9910 Ridgefield Parkway .

The event will last from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and feature music performed by The Escorts Band, a Richmond-based group that has played in the area for decades.

Guests are encouraged to bring dancing shoes, lawn chairs and blankets. Snacks can be purchased from local food trucks for those who bring cash.

For more information, head over to the Henrico County website or contact the Recreation and Parks division at 804-501-7275 or email henrec@henrico.us .

