A bison calf at the David Traylor Zoo passed away shortly after it was born Sunday. The zoo says Beulah, an adult bison, was in the process of giving birth but was unable to deliver the calf on its own. A veterinarian and zoo staff worked to help Beulah, but the calf did not survive. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says the calf was totally turned around and out of the proper position during the birthing process, and things went downhill from there.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO