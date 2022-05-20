ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Missing Aurora boy found safe

By Nick Wills
 5 days ago

Update (7:54 p.m.): According to the Aurora Police Department, the boy has been located and safely returned to his home.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police are calling on the public to step up and help locate a missing at-risk child last seen leaving his home on a motorized scooter witnesses described as too big for him.

The location he was last seen was near East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Aurora Police Department, is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 58 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, shoes with a Minecraft theme and a black helmet.

Uber driver and passenger followed, shot at in Commerce City

If you locate him, know that he suffers from anxiety, depression, ADHD and sensory issues, so please approach him with care.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Aurora Police Department.

