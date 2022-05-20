2 Suspects in Girl's Apparent Exorcism Death Inside San Jose Church Back in Court
The grandfather and uncle of a 3-year-old girl killed during an apparent exorcism-like ceremony at a makeshift church in San Jose were back in court Thursday. The suspects, both named Rene Hernandez, sat inches away from each other in a courtroom as they were formally charged in the death of Arely...
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.A court date was not announced.
SAN MATEO - Police in San Mateo announced an arrest Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a bus stop earlier this month.According to officers, a person waiting for the bus at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard found the victim unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. on May 14. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.With the help of witnesses and surveillance video, an initial investigation determined that sometime after 1:40 a.m. Towns was stabbed following an argument with the suspect at the bus stop. Police said the stabbing was not a...
The 61-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student he’d spotted on the street told the teenager’s family, during a sentencing hearing Monday, that he was remorseful but had “no reason” for what he had done. A scholarship fund in Seth’s memory remains...
The San Jose City Council is expected to declare a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the VTA yard shooting last year. San Jose city leaders held a press conference Tuesday to proclaim May 26 as the day of remembrance and will hold a moment of silence for the victims.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them.
The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.
It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot.
It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone.
“Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SUISUN CITY (BCN) – Police in Suisun City have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy on May 15. Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday for the death of James Rabara, Jr. Rabara was struck in the early morning hours of May 15 on State Route […]
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A troubling trend the FBI calls “sextortion” is on the rise. One South Bay teen committed suicide in late February after interacting with a cyber scammer. “They probably spent four or five hours getting to know him and then a couple hours of pressure, he couldn’t handle the pressure and […]
A woman was reportedly kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed by three armed suspects near the Del Norte BART Station Friday night, according to police. At about 10:41 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street. When they arrived they found a woman lying in the street. The woman reported that she had been forced into a vehicle by three suspects armed with firearms near the BART station, police said.
It’s a somber week ahead in the South Bay. It was nearly a year ago, a VTA employee shot and killed nine coworkers at a light rail yard in San Jose. For the relatives of one of the victims of the VTA yard shooting, the pain runs just as deep now as it did on the day of the shooting.
Three men from San Jose and another suspect from Gilroy face additional hearings in U. S. District Court in San Jose this week, following their May 20 arrest on narcotics trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon on Friday...
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning. He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) Police in Marina are investigating the death of baby NoaKai, who died as a result of his head injuries on May 16 at a Bay Area hospital. On Friday police arrested two people who family has described to KION as friends who were trusted enough to be considered the baby's God parents.
The post Friends collect donations for Marina baby’s funeral after suspicious death appeared first on KION546.
A mother and daughter from Florida have been identified as the two pedestrians who were killed Sunday when a taxi cab careened onto a San Francisco sidewalk. Willa Henderson, 31, and Mary Henderson, 72, both from Vero Beach, Florida, were struck near the intersection of Mission and Third streets. According to police, a yellow cab collided with another vehicle at the intersection and then jumped a curb before striking the two pedestrians.
BERKELEY, Calif. - The man charged with the 2020 shooting and killing of a UC Berkeley student is expected to reveal the motive behind the incident on Monday. Tony Walker recently entered a no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Seth Smith. According to Berkeleyside, as part...
First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend.
The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal.
Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say.
Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over.
On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins.
The crash remains under investigation.
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - In addition to friends and strangers around the country, Specialized Bikes in Morgan Hill is mourning the loss of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, who was allegedly killed by a yoga teacher in Texas as the two women were involved with the same man. The bicycle company...
