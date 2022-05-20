ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Seniors at Cabot High School continue tradition of gratitude for their educators

By Mallory Brooks
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAN6b_0fkAdhky00

CABOT, Ark. – As Cabot High School seniors prepare to graduate on Friday night, they spent Thursday saying thank you to the educators that made an impact on their lives.

It was an emotional day, as a tradition at Cabot High School gave seniors the opportunity to show their gratitude.

In all, 500 Cabot students chose the educators who made the biggest impact and presented them with an award on Thursday.

The Life Impact Diploma Program is a special tradition at Cabot High that was started 12 years ago.

Another tradition for Cabot seniors, on Friday many in the town will line the streets and cheer for them as they head off to practice for their graduation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Cabot, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Cabot, AR
Cabot, AR
Sports
swark.today

Miss OBU Kaelin Clay to represent Ouachita in the Miss Arkansas Pageant

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Miss Ouachita Baptist University Kaelin Clay, 19, will compete for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 from June 11-18 during the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition at Robinson Center in Little Rock. Clay, a sophomore communications & media/strategic communications and music industry double major from Idabel, Okla., was crowned...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Two A-State Alumni Receive Prestigious Milken Educator Awards

JONESBORO — A pair of Arkansas State University alumni have each won the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Grant Harbison, a 2008 graduate who earned a Bachelor of Science of Music Education, and Chayna Adams, who received a Master of Science in Education degree from A-State in 2014, have been awarded unrestricted $25,000 prizes.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Cabot High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Arkansas radio legend Bob Robbins dies from heart attack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Acclaimed central Arkansas radio personality and Country Radio Hall of Famer, Bob Robbins died from a heart attack on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. Robbins, whose real name is Robert Spears, had his death confirmed by Little Rock radio station, 105.1 The Wolf, where he worked as a DJ. The station posted the following statement online after his death:
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Meet the candidates running to be the next governor of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Election Day for the preferential primary in Arkansas is Tuesday, May 24. In the days leading up to the election, KATV has been featuring candidates vying to succeed the term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson and become the 47th governor of the State of Arkansas. In alphabetical...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Taking a closer look at Black maternal health in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Having a baby is usually a happy time for families, a time of incomparable excitement. For Black women, that joy can be overshadowed by the fear of the health complications that they could face, as studies show they often face a higher risk of dying during labor or delivery.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy