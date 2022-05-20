ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Muskingum County Jury Finds Seals Guilty on 1 Count of Gross Sexual Imposition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Muskingum County jury this week found a Fairfield County man guilty on one count of gross sexual imposition. The two-day trial ended Wednesday for 36-year-old Daniel...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Imposition#Violent Crime
