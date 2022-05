HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Kids want to have fun, that tends to be the case, no matter what they look like, or where they come from. In Horry County, the South Carolina Special Olympics named Daisy Elementary a Unified Champion school, where a new program allows students to come together and spend time with others who may have intellectual or physical disabilities.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO