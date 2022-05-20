ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

DNR boosts state park seasonal pay to $15 per hour

With roughly 400 workers needed at state parks and harbors as the busy summer gets underway, the starting hourly rate for seasonal park workers increases to $15. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the rate increase in a press release on Friday, May 20, explaining the department was able to make it possible by reprioritizing some state park funding.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Florida county pays $4 million for girl with severed spine

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County has agreed to pay a record $4 million for the care of a girl whose spinal cord was severed in a crash with a police cruiser that was speeding into an intersection with non-working stoplights as a hurricane approached nearly six years ago. The...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan Legislature: Senate votes to cut income tax by $2.5 billion

House Bill 4568, Cut state income tax $2.5 billion: Passed 22 to 14 in the Senate. To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.0%; authorize a $500 nonrefundable child tax credit; increase the amount the state adds on to a federal earned income tax credit for low-income households that owe no taxes, from 6% to 20% of the federal amount; increase the income tax exemption for individuals age 67 and above from $20,000 to $21,800; authorize tax credits for disabled veterans, and more. The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates the bill would save taxpayers around $2.5 billion annually.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy