Cara is a five-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux, also known as a French Mastiff. She was busy visiting vet offices last week and now she’s ready to meet prospective adopters. This little lady is a petite size for her breed, coming in at just under 70 pounds. She can be shy at first but once she comes out of her shell she’s all play and snuggles. Cara loves stuffed animals and receiving lots of love and attention.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO