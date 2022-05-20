ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, AR

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fd7Ag_0fkAcAvk00

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The charge was included in documents that were unsealed Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court, the newspaper reported.

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony and if convicted, Rocky Dodson faces a prison sentence of six to 30 years, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to a news release from Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson, deputies responded to a house in Omaha on March 6, KTHV-TV reported.

Roberson said in the news release that findings from an investigation and the medical examiner revealed that Amanda Dodson died from a “severe injury” due to a “blow to the throat.”

“This affiant believes that Rocky Brian Dodson was the only person present and who had the ability to inflict the blow on Amanda Dodson that caused her death,” Shauna Isbell, an investigator with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Rocky Dodson told police that his wife was a “chronic alcoholic” and said he let his wife into their house at 2:30 a.m. CDT on March 6, KTHV reported, citing the affidavit.

He claimed that after waking up at 9:01 a.m., he found his wife dead on the couch and called 911, according to the television station.

On March 9, an autopsy was conducted, and the medical examiner said Amanda Dodson had external bruising and hemorrhaging at the front of the neck and severe edema on the neck muscles, injuries that were “consistent with blunt force trauma,” according to KTHV.

Rocky Dodson was arrested on March 10, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

Superintendent Ryan Huff put Rocky Dodson on administrative leave after learning of his arrest, according to the newspaper. Dodson, who was also the high school boys basketball coach, resigned from the school district at the end of April.

Rocky Dodson has pleaded innocent and is free after posting bail of 250,000, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

His trial is scheduled for the week of Sept. 26 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Man may represent himself in case involving violent domestic altercation

A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July is now charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. When asked if he had made arrangements for legal representation, Butler said he did not want a public defender. He told the court he wanted to hire a lawyer or represent himself.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, AR
Boone County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, AR
City
Harrison, AR
State
Arkansas State
KSN News

30th anniversary of the 3 Missouri women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Former Rogers police officer arrested, accused of animal cruelty

ROGERS, Ark. — A former Rogers police officer was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after her landlord found dead dogs in her home, according to a court document. Jerri Beyard's landlord became concerned after she hadn't paid rent in months, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He went into her home and found dead dogs inside.
ROGERS, AR
KTLO

Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed pursuit in Marion County

Seth Shealey (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A Marion County man was arrested recently for driving erratically on his motorcycle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. Twenty-two-year-old Seth Shealey of Flippin was booked into the Marion County Law Enforcement Center and later released on a bond of $2,500.
MARION COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Houston man arrested on several charges on Monday

A Houston man was arrested early Monday on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Micheel L. Frampton, 59, is charged on a felony Texas County warrant — DWI drugs, as well as careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance. He was taken to the Texas County...
HOUSTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas High School#Boys Basketball#Northwest Arkansas#Violent Crime#Democrat#Kthv Tv
5NEWS

Former Rogers Police Officer arrested after 3 dogs found dead in abandoned home

ROGERS, Ark. — A former Rogers Police Officer was arrested on animal cruelty charges after three dogs were allegedly found dead in a home she abandoned. According to court records, officers were called to a home on W. Linda Lane in Rogers after a property manager found the decomposing bodies of three dogs, one was locked in a cage and the others were lying in the home.
ROGERS, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Crash Outside of Cabool Leads to Serious Injuries

Cabool, MO. – An accident just West of Cabool has lead to the serious injuries to one involved. On May 23rd, at roughly 6:55 PM, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling Eastbound on US Highway 60, when they collided with the rear of a 2019 Ford F350. The...
CABOOL, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Ottawa Co. fatal, Kid lab

OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Howell County S.W.A.T. Unit arrested wanted man in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Howell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Unit responded to an area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street in West Plains around 5:45 p.m. for a high-risk apprehension response. Rain Collins was wanted on an active arrest warrant and has been known to be armed, resisting arrest, and flee […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Guilty plea entered to crime committed in jail

A man who attempted to plead guilty to charges picked up in jail but derailed the process when he basically said he was guilty but forced to do what he did was back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old Brent Oakley of Mountain Home did successfully enter a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTTS

3 County Pursuit Begins in Springfield, Ends in Arrest

(KTTS News) — Greene County deputies arrested a man after a high speed pursuit that crossed into Polk and St Clair counties. KY3 says the chase began late Monday morning in Springfield and continued before ending near Collins. Troopers laid spikes down in Polk County in an attempt to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Sheriff’s department: Three campers burglarized; items taken

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 57-year-old Cabool woman reported on May 9 that a Glock pistol, a Remington shotgun and multiple jars of coins had been stolen from her Greenwood Road residence. An investigating deputy...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy